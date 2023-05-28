scorecardresearch
Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who's been married to politician 21 years older

TV actress Snehal Rai shared that she has been married to Madhvendra Kumar Rai, a BSP politician who unsuccessfully contested the last Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Television actress Snehal Rai, known for her roles in shows such as ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Janmo Ka Bandhan’, ‘Ichhapyaari Naagin’ and ‘Perfect Pati’, has shared that she has been married to Madhvendra Kumar Rai, a BSP politician who unsuccessfully contested the last Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The couple has been married for 10 years. According to media reports, Madhvendra is 21 years older than Snehal.

Snehal mentioned that she didn’t make an attempt to put her marital status in the public domain, but also never tried to hide it.

The two met for the first time at an event that Snehal was hosting and Madhvendra was the VIP guest. Later, they met on a flight the next day and forged a friendship. She went on to host shows for his event management company. Soon, they fell in love and eventually tied the knot.

The actress was 23 years old when she got married and has shared that she finds great companionship in Madhvendra.

Snehal was last seen in the supernatural drama ‘Vish’, which was broadcasted on Colors TV and digitally streamed on Voot. The series aired from June to September 2019.

