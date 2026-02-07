Amaal Mallik Loses His Cool, Defends Farrhana Bhatt After Troll Misquotes Daboo Malik

Bigg Boss 19 may have wrapped up in December, but the relationships formed inside the house continue to make headlines. One such unexpected bond is between music composer Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. While the two clashed frequently during their time on the reality show, their equation evolved after the finale—and they are now collaborating professionally. That bond was put to the test recently when a social media user attempted to mock Farrhana by misquoting a post by Amaal’s father, veteran musician Daboo Malik.

The controversy began when Daboo Malik shared a post on X stating that sometimes an actor, singer, composer, or lyricist needs just one song to change everything. However, a user twisted the meaning of the post, falsely claiming that Daboo Malik had “shown Farrhana her place” by referring to her as “just a model.” The remark quickly caught Amaal Mallik’s attention—and sparked a furious response.

Clearly upset, Amaal confronted the user directly on X, calling out the disrespect and misinformation. In a strongly worded post, the composer expressed disappointment over the lack of basic respect shown toward a woman. He firmly stated that his father’s post was never meant to belittle Farrhana and warned the user against dragging Daboo Malik’s name into hateful narratives.

All our fans should be able to put this behind us, and wish us well, our debut song is on the way and this is the way you welcome us ? This is how you treat a girl ? This is not bigg boss, this is a realer world.



She is my friend, my co-star and we are doing our best to get you… — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) February 6, 2026

“All our fans should be able to put this behind us and wish us well—our debut song is on the way and this is the way you welcome us?” Amaal wrote. “This is how you treat a girl? This is not Bigg Boss, this is the real world.” He went on to clarify that Farrhana is not just a colleague but a close friend and co-star, adding, “Messing with her is as good as messing with me… samajh aaya?”

The situation escalated further when Amaal threatened to leave X altogether if the negativity continued. Expressing exhaustion over constant reality-show-related toxicity, he wrote that he was “sick of this BB bullsh*t negativity” and warned users to behave or stay off his timeline. He also stated that he would not hesitate to permanently delete his X account if such behavior persisted.

Amaal demanded a public apology from the user—both to Farrhana Bhatt and Daboo Malik—for the derogatory remarks. His strong stance has since sparked discussions online about trolling, misogyny, and the lasting toxicity that often follows reality show contestants long after the cameras stop rolling.