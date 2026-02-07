Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar Break Silence on Engagement Rumours—Here’s the Real Story

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are officially clearing the air: they are not engaged—but they are joining forces for a major new project. The popular duo has been announced as the hosts of Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha Season 2, bringing an end to the engagement rumours that recently sent social media into overdrive.

Jio Hotstar unveiled the first teaser of the upcoming season, featuring Elvish and Jiya making a dramatic announcement. “Main aur Jiya aa rahe hain in logon ki love story ko reset karne,” the pair declare, confirming that the viral “engagement” post was purely a promotional stunt. The teaser opens with Elvish setting the tone for the season, saying, “Pyaar ne kuch logon ka system hila rakha hai,” hinting at emotional confrontations and unfinished love stories.

Season 2 of Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha will focus on couples who were once in relationships but couldn’t make things work. These former partners will be brought face-to-face to confront unresolved issues and decide whether their bond deserves a second chance—or if it’s time to walk away for good. Adding a fresh twist, parents will also play a key role this season, stepping in to judge the seriousness, compatibility, and honesty of the couples’ intentions.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Elvish wrote, “Dil toot chuka hai lekin hope nahi! Iss Valentine’s, main aur @jiyaashankarofficial lekar aa rahe hain Engaged S2,” further fueling anticipation for the show’s return.

The season will feature several familiar faces, including Splitsvilla fame Devkaran Sharma, along with Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav. Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha Season 2 is set to premiere on February 14, 2026, and will stream exclusively on Jio Hotstar.

The engagement rumours began when Elvish shared a photo holding Jiya’s hand, with a ring clearly visible. The caption—“Gave love another chance & I found my ”—quickly went viral, leading many to believe the two had secretly gotten engaged. However, the speculation was soon debunked, especially as Jiya was being linked to someone else at the time. It has now been confirmed that the post was part of the show’s promotional campaign.

On the professional front, Elvish was recently seen on Laughter Chefs and has previously appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and MTV Roadies XX. Jiya, known for shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini, also rose to fame after Bigg Boss OTT 2. Together, they’re now ready to reset love stories—this time as hosts, not a rumoured couple.