Aditi Rao Hydari and Barun Sobti Team Up for the First Time in Konkona Sen Sharma’s New Rom-Com

Konkona Sen Sharma is stepping into an exciting new phase of her creative journey, taking on her first long-form digital project as a director—and she’s introducing a brand-new on-screen pairing to lead the way. Aditi Rao Hydari and Barun Sobti have been confirmed as the lead actors in her upcoming comedy series, which is currently in development for Amazon Prime Video.

The yet-untitled project marks Konkona’s debut in the web series format as a director. She will be co-directing the show alongside Jaydeep Sarkar, whose previous work includes the romantic anthology Feels Like Ishq (2021) and the LGBTQ+ relationship series Rainbow Rishta (2023). According to Variety India, Konkona was keen on casting a fresh romantic pairing and felt that Hydari and Sobti brought a unique, unexplored chemistry to the table—despite both actors being well-established names in the romance genre.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of South Delhi, the series is described as a contemporary romantic comedy. While specific plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the show is expected to explore modern relationships with humor and emotional nuance—hallmarks often associated with Konkona’s storytelling style. Filming has reportedly begun, with the series slated for a potential release in late 2026 or early 2027.

Konkona last appeared on screen in Rohan Sippy’s crime thriller series Search: The Naina Murder Case. Her return to direction comes three years after her critically acclaimed debut film A Death in the Gunj (2017) and her segment in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 (2023), both of which were praised for their sensitivity and depth.

Aditi Rao Hydari continues to stay busy with a diverse slate of projects. She was recently seen in Zee Studios’ silent film Gandhi Talks alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami. Up next, she will star opposite her husband Siddharth in Netflix’s Lust Stories 3, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. She is also part of Imtiaz Ali’s romantic series O Saathi Re and Varun V Sharma’s Parivarik Manoranjan.

Barun Sobti, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Kohrra Season 2 on February 12. He will also star opposite Hasleen Kaur in Hardik Mehta’s Ikatthe and is expected to begin filming Asur Season 3 in mid-2026. With a fresh pairing and a respected creative team, the series is already generating strong buzz.