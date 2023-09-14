Amandeep Sidhu recounts her visit to Kedarnath temple, calls it a divine experience

TV actress Amandeep Sidhu visited the Kedarnath temple, before making her appearance in the upcoming new season of the drama series ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartein Laagu’. Describing the visit, she called it a divine experience.

The actress said that it is her belief that her role in ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ came as a blessing from Kedarnath, as it arrived at a significant juncture in her life.

Detailing the feelings that swelled inside her during the trip to the holy site, the actress said: “Standing in front of the mighty Kedarnath temple, I found myself flooded with profound emotions.”

The actress said: “Tears welled up in my eyes as the realisation of a dream I had cherished for so long finally came to fruition. It was a surreal feeling and I firmly believe that ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ is a divine blessing from the gods themselves.”

Amandeep had been planning the visit for a while as she was simply yearning for a break to unplug herself from work. But the trip to Kedarnath, despite being planned, proved to be a very last-minute spontaneous one for her.

Recounting the experience, she said: “I had been longing for a break after my recent project, and the idea of a solo trip had been on my mind for some time. Kedarnath was my top choice, and I had always envisioned visiting it with my mother, even though the plans were uncertain.”

“Then, just two days before departure, my mother called me and asked if we should start packing our bags. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, we organised everything. Recognising that my mother couldn’t undertake a trek, I swiftly arranged for a chopper for her, and surprisingly, everything fell perfectly into place. I managed to secure the tickets and book the chopper, and off we went to Kedarnath”, she added.

Amandeep Sidhu will be making her appearance in the upcoming season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ soon.

The series will air Monday to Saturday on Star Bharat.