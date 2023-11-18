scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Amar Upadhyay calls his real, reel daughters as 'fearless'

Amar Upadhyay, who is playing the role of Ganga Prasad in the social drama ‘Doree’, proudly dons the hat of a father both on screen and offscreen

By Agency News Desk
Amar Upadhyay calls his real, reel daughters as 'fearless' _pic courtesy news agencyAmar Upadhyay calls his real, reel daughters as 'fearless' _pic courtesy news agency
Amar Upadhyay calls his real, reel daughters as 'fearless' _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who is playing the role of Ganga Prasad in the social drama ‘Doree’, proudly dons the hat of a father both on screen and offscreen.

Amar is certain that his onscreen daughter Doree and real daughter Chenab will be an inspiration to a generation.

He said: “I’m grateful for the love that has come for our show Doree and the conversation it has created around girl child abandonment. Being a real-life father to a beautiful daughter named Chenab, I deeply resonate with the character of Doree, my on-screen daughter.”

“Much like Doree, Chenab is fearless and stands up for herself. Whether on or off screen, I take immense pride in being a father to these two inspiring daughters,” he added.

Shedding light on girl child abandonment, ‘Doree’ is the story of a six-year-old girl Doree (played by Mahi Bhanushali), who challenges patriarchy and fights with the regressive thinking of Kailashi Devi (played by Sudhaa Chandran).

In the current storyline, Ganga Prasad, portrayed by Amar, rescues Doree from getting burned in a dumping yard. He prays to Sankata Maiya to save an unconscious Doree, fearing that he might lose her.

Serendipitously, Amar prays for the well-being of his real-life daughter, Chenab, who is making great strides with her entrepreneurial streak.

It airs on Colors.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Acting in ‘Kaya Palat’ marks thrilling chapter for me: Director Rahhat Shah Kazmi
Next article
Sadhana Sargam croones 'Chupke Se' with 'Indian Idol 14' contestant
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US