Amit Kumar praises 'Indian Idol 14' contestant for 'Aake Seedhi Lage'; calls it 'difficult song'

Singer and actor Amit Kumar was left mesmerised by the performance of the ‘Indian Idol 14’ contestant Piyush Panwar as he sang the soulful rendition of the song ‘Aake Seedhi Lage Dil Pe Jaise’, and shared how he used to sing this song in Kolkata during his teen days.

Amit is the son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The singing reality show celebrated the life of Kishore Kumar in a special episode titled ‘Hum, Aap Aur Kishore’, in the presence of Amit.

In a humble tribute to Kishore Kumar, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most dynamic singers in the history of Indian music, the contestants sang memorable songs of renowned music composers who have worked with Kishore Da.

Rajasthan’s Piyush belted out the song, ‘Aake Seedhi Lage Dil Pe Jaise’ from the 1962 film ‘Half Ticket’, the same way Kishore Da did in the original movie, and also acted out the parts. His performance was lauded by one and all.

Complimenting Piyush, Amit said: “This is a very difficult song to sing. I used to sing this song in Kolkata in my teens. The way you sang the song, hats off to you, it was out of the world! But I have one question, why did you choose this song?”

Replying to Amit, Piyush said: “I am a big fan of Kishore Da and I’m familiar with all his songs. When I was given the song list, ‘Aake Seedhi Lage Dil Pe Jaise’ seemed like a challenge and I wanted to perform it as a playback singer in this two-fold male vocal and female vocal version.”

Amit then goes on to reveal how Lata Mangeshkar was supposed to sing the song, along with Kishore Da, but she could not make it for the recording and that’s how Kishore Da took up the responsibility of singing both the male and female versions of the song.

