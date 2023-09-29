scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Amitabh Bachchan praises Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Talented artistes, nice human beings’

Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, calling them "talented artistes".

By Agency News Desk
Amitabh Bachchan praises Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan praises Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, calling them “talented artistes”. In episode 34 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Naresh Ratare from Bhopal to the hot seat.

For Rs 10,000 question, he was asked: The lead couple in which of these movies got married in 2022?

The options given were: ‘Jagga Jasoos’, ‘Saawariya’, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

The contestant gave the correct answer which was ‘Brahmastra’.

Big B then said: “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022. They are talented artistes. And both are very nice human beings too.”

The contestant said: “Sir, you were there too.” To which he replied: “I don’t know if I was in it, but they were prominent in the film.”

‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ is a 2022 fantasy action-adventure film, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan Mukerji.

The film is the first instalment of a trilogy, and stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

Drawing inspiration from tales in Hindu mythology, the story follows Shiva (Ranbir) an orphan musician with pyrokinetic powers who discovers that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy. He attempts to prevent the strongest of the astras, the Brahmastra, from falling into the hands of dark forces that share a history with him.

The flick stars Alia as Isha, Amitabh as Raghu and Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargav.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, and the couple have a baby daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh. She was also seen in the American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The film stars Gal Gadot.

While, Ranbir was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. He next has ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.

25
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Mumbai Diaries 2’ trailer shows medical professionals fighting a deluge while battling their demons
Next article
Asian Games: Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team prepares for crucial Pakistan challenge in Hangzhou
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US