Amitabh Bachchan voices dislike for momos, ditches rice from diet

Megastar and host of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, Amitabh Bachchan said that he doesn’t likes momos. The ‘Silsila’ actor also revealed that he has stopped eating rice.

In episode 97, Big B welcomed Pooja Pareek from Sonitpur, Assam to the hot seat.

The contestant was excited to see the cine icon, and said: “Sir! Oh my, God! Sir, you’re real.”

Big B replied looking at the audience, and said, “She’s asking me if I’m real.”

Pooja went on to praise the 81-year-old star and said: “Sir, you’re so good-looking. I can’t express it.”

Amitabh said: “Since you’ve praised me so much. Let’s go somewhere and have some tea.There’s nothing in the game. Come on, let’s go.”

The audience laughed and cheered for the actor.

For the Rs 5,000 question, she was asked: Traditionally, which of these is a stuffed food item?

The options given were Roti, Sev, Momo, and Shrikhand. The correct answer is momo.

Amitabh then asked Pooja whether she has eaten momos? To which she replied : “I am very fond of it.”

The ‘Coolie’ actor said: “I have been told many times at home that they’ve made momos, but I don’t get it. It’s very doughy, right? It has some sort of filling inside. They say eat it with chutney or sauce. I’m sorry, I don’t like it. Since you like it, I’ll treat you to momos when I take you out for tea.”

The actor also asked her whether she does cooking.

Pooja said: “I don’t like cooking. More so, because I live alone. So, I don’t like making the effort. But if someone comes over, I make them something nice.”

Big B asked: “What would you make for me if I came over to your house?”

Pooja said: “In Marwari, we call it ‘sheera’ I will make that. I also make decent aloo parathas. Sometimes, the kheer turns out delicious. I will try to make tasty kheer for you.”

The ‘Mard’ actor said: “For your convenience, let me tell you l’ve stopped eating rice. So, prepare the kheer using another ingredient. How will you make it without rice?”

She said she can make it using vermicelli.

Amitabh said: “You can use vermicelli, right. I can have sooji halwa.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.