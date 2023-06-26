scorecardresearch
Amrapali Gupta returns to acting after lockdown with 'Meet'

By Agency News Desk
Actress Amrapali Gupta, who essays the role of Shagun in the popular fiction show ‘Meet’, has shared that the show feels like a comeback to her after Covid-19. The show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms and gender roles.

The show recently took a 16-year leap where Ashi Singh as Sumeet (Meet’s daughter) and Syed Raza Ahmed as Shlok will be seen in lead roles.

Amrapali’s character has harboured deep affection for Manmeet (Shagun Pandey) over the years and wants to take revenge on Meet Hooda as Manmeet left her for Meet.

Talking about her return, the actress said: “I am happy to enter a show that has been a hit for years on television. It is not an easy task to fill someone else’s shoes, but I think this is a part and parcel of the industry. In fact, I am actually making a comeback to acting after lockdown with ‘Meet’, and am really excited about it.”

“Playing a negative role is not a new thing for me, I have done it in the past, but every role comes with its own challenges, which helps me improve my craft. I didn’t think twice and accepted their offer, and I must mention that I am excited to learn and grow through this show. I have already developed a great bond with everyone on the set. I am glad that I was given the opportunity to play such a strong character on screen and I am really looking forward to exploring this character post the leap,” she said.

‘Meet’ airs every day on Zee TV.

