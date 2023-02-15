scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

Actress Anchal Sahu recalled how tough it was to balance her studies and acting career, and how she also had to let go of her school life.

By News Bureau
Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price
Anchal Sahu _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Anchal Sahu, who is currently seen essaying the role of Parineet Kakkar in the show ‘Parineeti’, recalled how tough it was to balance her studies and acting career, and how she also had to let go of her school life.

Anchal said: “I do believe that being an actor, managing everything is not an easy task because you tend to lose some or other things. Due to work commitments, I was also not able to attend my school on a regular basis, however, I tried my best to be present on important days.”

“Initially, I used to struggle to find a balance between my work and studies, but gradually, I learned to balance everything. I carry books with me on the set and study whenever I find time between the shots.”

The 17-year-old actress is known for her performance in shows such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ and ‘Barrister Babu’.

She further said although she has to miss certain things for her TV shows she never regrets it and is happy with whatever she achieved till now.

“I think everything happens for a reason. To be honest, I don’t regret anything in life, I do believe that fame comes at a price and for me, it was letting go of my school life,” she concluded.

Pic. Sourceanchalsahuofficial
Previous article
Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’
Next article
Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content
This May Also Interest You
News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

Technology

AI performs poorly in detecting Covid by listening to cough: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids impressed with his ‘damn cool body’ in ‘Pathaan’

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Technology

Zoho reports 10 times growth in five years, to invest AED 100 mn in UAE

Technology

10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

Technology

Discord adds Twitch-like video, screen sharing to Stage channels

Technology

Apple Watch Crash Detection alerts rescuers of severe car crash in Germany

News

Vinod Bhanushali – Raaj Shaandilyaa to produce family-comedies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US