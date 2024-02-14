Aniruddh Dave recalls filming physically challenging scenes during Covid recovery phase

Actor Aniruddh Dave, who will be seen in the movie ‘Kaagaz 2’ shared about how challenging it was for him to shoot physically demanding scenes post Covid recovery, and how the late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik motivated him to become physically stronger. The film marks the last film of Satish Kaushik. It also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra and others.

Talking about the shoot, Aniruddh shared: “I had to undergo rigorous training while filming this movie, as I was still in the recovery phase after having Covid. Satish ji motivated me to push myself and become physically stronger. Somehow, I managed to achieve all those physically demanding scenes. His constant encouragement made me believe I was back in the game and ready to face the camera. He’s been my mentor, and I’m at a loss for words to describe how grateful I am for him.”

“It’s wonderful to fulfill Satish ji’s vision of seeing it on the big screen,” he said.

Giving insights about his role, Aniruddh, stated: “My character embodies that competitive spirit, the one who constantly pushes you to strive for better. That’s what my character does to Darshan Kumar’s character in the film.”

“The film’s inherent uncertainty was incredibly compelling, and it’s what truly drew me to the project. The goosebump-inducing moments of patriotism woven throughout are truly powerful, and the character itself is brilliantly developed,” he added.

Directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, the film is a joint production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

It is set to release on March 1.