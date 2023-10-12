scorecardresearch
Anjali Tatrari says her character is burdened with overwhelming sense of guilt in ‘Vanshaj’

Anjali Tatrari says her character is burdened with overwhelming sense of guilt in ‘Vanshaj’
Anjali Tatrari as Yuvika in Vanshaj

Actress Anjali Tatrari, who plays Yuvika in the television show ‘Vanshaj’, has shared that her character experiences an overwhelming sense of guilt because she is unable to prove the innocence of Vidur (portrayed by Aliraza Namdar).

Vidur has been arrested in the murder of a nurse who was involved in Premraj’s murder, and has been falsely implicated.

The family drama show focuses on the relationships and power dynamics within the Mahajan family. Recent episodes introduced Haseena Malik, portrayed by Gulki Joshi, as a crucial ally in Yuvika’s (Anjali Tatrari) life. Yuvika, realising Vidur’s innocence, places her trust in Haseena to uncover the true mastermind behind the crimes.

Despite mounting evidence against Vidur, Yuvika, accompanied by Haseena and Arjun (Buneet Kapoor), races against time to prove his innocence before the impending court hearing.

Talking about the same, Anjali said: “Yuvika is weighed down by an overwhelming sense of guilt, given that her actions have led Vidur to this difficult position. And this has not only affected Vidur but has also strained her relationship with Neil, leaving him upset.”

She further mentioned: “She is now fiercely committed to rectifying her mistake and proving that Vidur is actually innocent. It will be compelling to witness how she navigates her way to the truth surrounded by the endless web of lies.”

‘Vanshaj’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

15
