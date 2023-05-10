Anjum Fakih goes through severe panic attacks ahead of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Actress Anjum Fakih is among the most well-known celebrities in the telly industry. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Srishti in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. She was a part of the show since its inception, and now after almost 6 years, Anjum has finally decided to bid adieu. For the uninformed, Anjum is a confirmed contestant on Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Fans are ready to witness Anjum in an adrenaline-packed ride as India’s favourite stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Subsequently, being so talented and also cutting the perfect arc of acting in several on-screen performances, now it’s time to see the fearless side of Anjum Fakih. She is preparing herself to deal with her mental, physical abilities and make herself a strong person to win the show.

As we say, “Success comes after people who conquer the biggest obstacles and hurdles”, just like these, recently, the news of Anjum going through panic attacks just before the start of the show has left the fans dejected. The actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a story in which she penned about her condition, says, “It’s been few days I have been unwell, All that anxiety kicking in and had few episodes where I was restless, high fever, poor gut health, this usually happens with me when I stress myself out… khatron se ladne chali thi aur khiladi ki ye haalat hai… pls pray that I don’t overthink much, just wanna fly with a positive attitude… Hope to get well soon before we leave the bay… #prayforme #prayformywin #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor”

Anjum is one of the bravest competitors this season, but because of all the thoughts and stress for the preparation for her journey to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Anjum is severely going through panic attacks. Anjum being a strong person mentally and physically didn’t decide to give up instead she will be giving back more powerfully in the show. Anjum fighting back like a warrior against these obstacles will rather make her more strength to win the show courageously.

Meanwhile, Anjum visited Mahim Dargah to seek blessings before she embarks on a journey of facing fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This moral support from the Almighty and the fans will surely lead her to high success in the show.