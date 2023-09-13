scorecardresearch
Ankit Gupta on exploring diverse Hindi accents on TV

Ankit Gupta shared how he feels proud to see the rising popularity of Hindi language across the world, and talked about his experimentation with the language in the course of his television journey.

By Agency News Desk
Winning the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of ‘Jahaan’ in the musical romantic drama ‘Junooniyatt’, actor Ankit Gupta shared how he feels proud to see the rising popularity of Hindi language across the world, and talked about his experimentation with the language in the course of his television journey.

With a blend of love, music, and unyielding ambition, ‘Junooniyatt’ has taken the audience on an unforgettable journey. Anchored by the compelling performances of Ankit as Jahaan, Gautam Singh Vig as Jordan, and Neha Rana as Elahi, the show has woven a tale of intricate emotions.

September 14 will be observed as ‘Hindi Diwas’. The day stands out as an occasion that underlines the significance of the Hindi language.

Talking about the same, Ankit shared: “My heart swells with pride when I see the rising popularity of Hindi, a language that’s in my blood. People from other countries are embracing many Hindi words. I’m from Meerut where Hindi is spoken with a certain lilt and gusto.”

“I love observing how differently this language is spoken across different regions of India. Throughout my journey in the television industry, I have experimented with a variety of accents in Hindi”, added the 34-year-old actor.

‘Junooniyatt’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Ankit was also a part of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He also played the lead character of Fateh Singh Virk in the family drama ‘Udaariyaan’, which is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey.

