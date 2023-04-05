scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ankit Gupta reveals challenges of shooting a wedding sequence in 'Junooniyatt'

TV actor Ankit Gupta talked about the challenges of shooting for a wedding sequence for his show 'Junooniyatt'.

By News Bureau
Ankit Gupta reveals challenges of shooting a wedding sequence in 'Junooniyatt'
Ankit Gupta reveals challenges of shooting a wedding sequence in 'Junooniyatt'

TV actor Ankit Gupta talked about the challenges of shooting for a wedding sequence for his show ‘Junooniyatt‘.

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant is seen playing the role of a singer, Jahaan in the daily soap.

Ankit said: “Shooting the marriage sequence in heavy rain was a challenging and exhilarating experience. A team can work long hours when they are united in their mission to entertain people. We would do it all over again just for the families who gather around the TV to watch our show. We thank the audience for showering big love on the mahasangam episode.”

During the episode, Elahi, played by Neha Rana in ‘Juooniyatt’ was forced to get married to Ranjeet, the negative lead character of ‘Udaariyaan’. However, during the shoot, the cast faced unpredictable weather and technical difficulties.

Speaking about the same, Neha added: “The weather was not on our side during the shoot but that did not dampen the team’s enthusiasm. We were pulling day and night shifts without any breaks and met the episode bank requirements. It all worked out perfectly because we as a team supported each other throughout the shoot.”

Previous article
ESA spacecraft finds closest ever black holes to Earth
Next article
IPL 2023: I keep talking to boys about plans and how we can improve, reveals Brad Hogg
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: I keep talking to boys about plans and how we can improve, reveals Brad Hogg

Technology

ESA spacecraft finds closest ever black holes to Earth

News

Arjun Kapoor marks ‘Sports for Peace’ day with charity closet sale

News

Bhakhtyar Irani joins the cast of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Kichcha Sudeep reveals about threatening letter he got from the ‘film industry’

News

Mridul Kumar: Everyone should play at least one sport

News

Bhuvan Arora trained extensively in printing press machinery for 'Farzi'

Feature

5 films that drew inspiration from Lord Shiva’s name

Health & Lifestyle

How social isolation impacts our energy

Technology

Amazon to shut online bookstore 'Book Depository' on April 26

Sports

IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan constructed the innings perfectly, says Anil Kumble

Technology

Dyson introduces new cord-free vacuum cleaner in India

News

Abhishek Banerjee joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Abdu Rozik finds his height growing after doctors told him about the recent miracle

News

Rasika Dugal to play Irene Adler in Indian adaptation of 'Sherlock Holmes'

Sports

IPL 2023: He himself felt very good, says DDCA director on Pant watching Delhi's game in stadium

News

‘Bigg Boss 13’ couple Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma part ways; PaHira comes to an end

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her beauty in blue dress while promoting her marathi film ‘School College Ani Life’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US