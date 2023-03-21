scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ankit, Neha excited about 'Mahasangam' of 'Udaariyaan' and 'Junooniyatt'

Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig & Neha Rana, have shared their experience of shooting with the cast of 'Udaariyaan' for the 'Mahasangam' special episodes of both the shows.

By News Bureau

TV actors Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana, who are playing lead roles in the show ‘Junooniyatt’, have shared their experience of shooting with the cast of ‘Udaariyaan’ for the ‘Mahasangam’ special episodes of both the shows.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming ‘Mahasangam’, Ankit, who plays Jahaan in the show, said: “It is such an incredible feeling to have ‘Junooniyatt’ blend with ‘Udaariyaan’, a memorable show that I’ve been part of. This ‘Mahasangam’ is special because it shows that God helps those who help themselves. I hope the viewers enjoy the crossover of these two worlds as much as we enjoyed shooting for it.”

In the upcoming episode, Elahi, played by Neha Rana in ‘Juooniyatt’, will be forced to get married to Ranjeet, the negative lead of ‘Udaariyaan’, with her friends doing everything to stop the marriage. So, the cast of both the shows will come together for the special episodes.

Neha said: “The ‘Mahasangam’ of ‘Udaariyaan’ and ‘Junooniyatt’ is like a grand festivity of love and the pursuit of one’s passion. Being a part of this epic crossover feels surreal, and I’m grateful to the viewers for their immense love for ‘Junooniyatt’. I can’t wait for them to witness the magic we’ve created together with ‘Udaariyaan’.”

‘Mahasangam’ of ‘Udaariyaan’ and ‘Junooniyatt’ will be airing on March 22 and 23 on Colors.

Previous article
Right to Health Bill passed in R'sthan Assembly amid protests by doctors, Oppn
Next article
Grammy Nominee Shilpa Rao and Pop Rock duo Faridkot to collaborate with T-Series!
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gaurika, Rhea share lead after first round in seventh leg of WPGT

News

Newsense Season 1 is hard-hitting take on 90's media in Andhra, teaser released

News

There was never a war between long-format and short-format creators: Ashish Chanchlani

Health & Lifestyle

H3N2 virus: How to protect children?

News

Grammy Nominee Shilpa Rao and Pop Rock duo Faridkot to collaborate with T-Series!

Health & Lifestyle

Right to Health Bill passed in R'sthan Assembly amid protests by doctors, Oppn

Health & Lifestyle

Explained: What causes long Covid breathing problems

News

Mouni Roy teams up with Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev for Bengali influenced track 'Dotara'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli was nervous during first meeting with Anushka Sharma

News

Karan Johar stopped by Mumbai airport security over documents

News

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya lip lock to share their ‘Prem Kahani’

Health & Lifestyle

Co-infection with 'superbug' spikes Covid virus replication by 15-fold

Health & Lifestyle

Don't worry, adhere to Covid protocol: TN Health Minister on rise in Covid cases

News

Karan Khanna enters 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho': Aspire to elevate the show to even greater heights

News

Gurmeet Choudhary visits Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram

Sports

HMSI announces fresh line up for 2023 International Racing Championships

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen announced as first team of inaugural Premier Handball League

News

Niti Taylor: Hiten Tejwani is my favourite person off-screen

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US