Ankit Siwach spills the beans on his cameo in 'Radha Mohan'

Ankit Siwach is set to return to the small screen for a cameo role in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', and has called it a positive character with good layers.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Ankit Siwach is set to return to the small screen for a cameo role in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, and has called it a positive character with good layers. Ankit was last seen in the show ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’.

Talking about his character, Ankit said: “I will be playing the role of Kunal Kashyap, who is also known as KK. We shot in Maldives for 10 days. KK is a business tycoon, who has organised a contest in Maldives, where Radha and Mohan are a part of it. It’s a positive role and has good layers.”

Sharing his equation with the maker Prateek Sharma, he shared: “This is my fourth show with Prateek Bhai and our association started with ‘Manmohini’ in 2018. We share a family-like bond. Whenever I have been called for any character I am always there for the LSD family. We have started with Madh and we have reached Maldives that’s the journey we are living and growing together.”

On working with Shabir Ahluwalia, Ankit said: “He is an example in the industry, I look up to him and what he has achieved and who he is.”

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, and has emerged as an audience favourite since its launch.

With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Damini is planning to kill Gungun (Reeza Chaudhary) and making attempts to ruin Mohan’s reputation in the society.

In the upcoming episodes, audiences will have the chance to see Mohan secure a contract for the prestigious International Book Festival, paving the way for an exciting journey to the Maldives for both Radha and Mohan as they compete in the event.

The show airs on Zee TV.

