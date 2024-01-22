HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande tells hubby Vicky Jain she’s ‘scared’ to face mother-in-law

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were discussing his mother’s statement of being "against their marriage".

By Agency News Desk
In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ after Isha Malviya’s exit Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were discussing his mother’s statement of being “against their marriage”. As she tried seeking an answer from her husband, Vicky was seen defending his family and said that probably their fights and actions might have hurt them.

Ankita asked him if she didn’t change herself according to his family, Vicky said that she never stayed with them or followed a routine.

“Saal mein ek din gaye, 3 din gaye toh ye nahi bol sakte ke humne sab kuch kiya,” Vicky said.

She told Vicky that she is feeling scared about how she will face her mother-in-law after the statements.

“I don’t know how to face her, Mere andar sawaal aaraha hai. Kyunki woh itni naaraz hai mujhse, mujhe nahi pata main kya bolungi yaa woh kya bolenge, literally I am scared,” said Ankita.

Vicky assures her that if they improve their actions and go back.

“I will say sorry to mummy and will tell her that I made a mistake.”

Vicky then says that there is no need to say sorry.

