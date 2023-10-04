‘Anupamaa’: Rupali Ganguly bids farewell to ‘Bakuda’ Sagar Parekh; thanks him for being ‘beautiful soul’

Actress Rupali Ganguly penned a heartwarming note for her ‘Anupamaa’ co-star Sagar Parekh as the latter’s character ‘Samar’ has finally come to an end, and said it is heartbreaking and emotionally draining. ‘Anupamaa’ stars Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead.

Sagar played the character of Samar “Bakuda” Shah, who is Anupamaa and Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu) younger son.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared photos from the sets of the show, in which she can be seen giving a kiss to Sagar on his cheeks.

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote a note for her ‘Bakuda’.

The actres said: “Anupamaa and her Bakuda Samar…. one of the most beautiful mother son bond created on television….the very first relationship I connected to coz that was the very first promo I shot…Have loved this extremely detailed emotion of a mother with her favourite child… a child who understands her, encourages her, gives her strength, holds her hand, treats her like a queen… A son who is her world and for whom his mother is his world.”

“This emotion was further amplified when Saagar came in as my Samar…Stepping into a well established character is no easy task… but the scenes we have done in the last few days have delightfully surprised me with the range and the emotions you have displayed as Samar… An extremely intricate yet balanced performance in the kitchen scene totally floored me,” she shared.

Rupali further said: “It is heartbreaking and emotionally draining and exhausting as Anupamaa bids farewell to her precious child … but my genuine love for you as a person has made it so much more believable for me to do..”

“Perhaps it’s the final farewell of Anupama to Samar (or maybe not) but this bond that we have been blessed with shall forever remain ..thank you for being the beautiful soul that you are Sagar… Thank you for being Samar to my Anupamaa..Keep shining always,” said the 46-year-old actress.

She added: “Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for this unparalleled bond of Anupamaa and her Bakudaa … forever grateful… Please do watch Anupamaa @starplus 10 p.m. everyday All of us have put our hearts out there for you to see.”

Sagar replied to Rupali’s message and said: “My heart is filled …I remember my first day on the set … where you welcomed me with a tight warm hug .. saying ‘welcome to Anupamaa child.!’ and just after my first shot … which was a whole dance sequence I did notice you clapping and cheering for me..!”

“That day itself a bond was created which in no time grew only stronger..! I have learnt so much from you and the whole team of Anupamaa is which ofc the BEST ..! And now I can definitely proudly say that I have learnt from the best..! Everyday stepping into the shoes of Samar I had this in mind that I am not gonna disappoint anyone…and make them believe that YES I am your Samar ..! Ofc my biggest challenge was to make you believe this,” said Sagar.

He shared: “And now all the praises coming from you and you being proud of me .. has made me believe in me even more..! Thank you for everything..! Thank you for being you..! I love you…! @rupaliganguly Thank you for treating me like your own son ..! Samar is and will always be alive in the hearts of millions and most importantly in Anupamaa’s … God has been kind .. will be forever grateful…”

“Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 sir for making me your Samar… so so so grateful to you million thanks would be less and thank you @directorskutproduction for making Anupamaa home away from home for me Lots of love to the fans who accepted me with open arms..you guys literally turned my nightmare into a dream… love you all …! PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI,” added Sagar.

Rupali replied to Sagar and said: “awwwwwww sweetheart…I love you”.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. It stars on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.