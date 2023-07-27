scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Arjit Taneja on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ journey: Rohit Shetty is the perfect host, motivator

Arjit Taneja was super excited to be a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13. He cannot wait to share what all happened there.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Arjit Taneja was super excited to be a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13. Back from shooting the show in Cape Town, South Africa, in Mumbai, he cannot wait to share what all happened there.

“It was so wonderful that I have come back with some battle scars. It was incredible, one of my nicest experiences till date. Everyone who has participated in this programme, in my opinion, has emerged as a totally different person,” Arjit said.

“The journey has been fantastic, and I already miss Cape Town. We all participated in the stunts together, where we laughed, cried, cheered one another, and also suffered injuries. It was a lovely experience that lasted for fifty-five days, not less,” he added.

The actor connected with most of the contestants well.

“I think Archana is really engaging and humorous, but she also performed her stunts flawlessly. I will miss everyone from the show since we all made strong bonds. I got along well with Anjoom Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Sheezan Khan,” he smiled.

Praising Rohit Shetty to be the perfect host and motivator, Arjit took a metaphorical route as he said: “He gives us an ‘injection’, I would say, to enhance people’s performance in their stunts. He has scolded everyone, including me. However, I would say that it was not merely scolding; it was more of his way of motivating us to complete the stunts.”

“Nonetheless, there was one instance when Nyrraa was scolded by Rohit sir because she was not listening to him during one of the stunts. I would consider him an OG. Whenever we discuss stunts, his name and face immediately comes to my mind due to his persona and swag,” he added.

Praising the filmmaker more, he shared: “He inspires, motivates, and even scolds us when we have the potential to do a particular stunt but are not prepared for it. Thus, I believe all of these aspects were highly significant for all of us in the show. I would also add that if he were not there, most of us would not have attempted the majority of the stunts, and I think everyone else would agree with that. Furthermore, I have noticed that our performance tends to improve after receiving his admonishment.”

Arjit’s toughest competitor was Dino.

“He is actually my favourite toughest competitor. He did his stunts so well,” he said.

The actor has acrophobia and doing stunts related to that was quite difficult for him.

“So, it was crucial for me to conquer that fear. Therefore, the first stunt, which was a height-related one, proved to be very challenging, and unfortunately, I failed. However, as the days went by, I improved significantly in performing stunts involving heights. I thoroughly enjoyed engaging in chopper stunts, as well as car stunts and even stunts on the truck.

“So, regardless of the dynamic and larger-than-life nature of the stunts, I had a blast participating in all of them. Nevertheless, chopper stunts will always hold a special place in my heart. So yes, I’m quite satisfied with my journey. But I would still want my fans, audience to watch the show and everyone’s journey,” he added.

The actor shares having acquired numerous scars and have also sustained injuries throughout my journey. However, he says that while performing stunts, there is a distinct energy that drives all of them forward.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Malaisha Ranglani aka Malaisha Doll, to come up with her own exclusive dance workshop
Next article
Gaurav Chopraa ditched gym, gorged on parathas for 'Gadar 2' role
This May Also Interest You
Dialogues

Gadar 2 Dialogues: Sunny Deol’s action packed dialogues

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona's Moroccan defender Riad to join Real Betis on loan

News

Saif, Sara come together for first time for a project

News

Seerat Kapoor's role will be 'turning point' of musical love story 'Aakasam Dati Vasthava'

News

Hugh Grant's casting as Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka' comes under attack from dwarf actors

Sports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe turns down record offer from Al Hilal: Report

News

Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new safety tools on Android beta

News

Shubhangi Atre in a double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

News

Sigourney Weaver not hopeful of becoming grandmother

Sports

Football: Real Madrid don't need any new signings ahead of new season, says Ancelotti

News

‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ – the untold story of India’s most infamous outlaw

News

'Meg 2' director Ben Wheatley talks about Jason Statham's love for doing his own stunts

Sports

Hamburg Open: Rublev survives Miralles challenge; Ruud claws back to beat Sebastian Baez

News

Zayn Khan on Himani Shivpuri: Learned to be consistent, stay loyal to work

News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ to close the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

News

Greta Gerwig rules out possibility of 'Barbie' sequel

News

Shubhangi Atre to essay double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US