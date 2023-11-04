Arjit Taneja, Sriti Jha reunite after 7 yrs for ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’

Actors Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha are all set to reunite after seven years, with the love story ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, and have opened up on their friendship, and on-screen chemistry. Sriti and Arjit, having worked together in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, are close friends in real life, and their fans can’t wait for this friendship to translate into a crackling on-screen chemistry.

An impossible love story ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, will showcase the journey of Amruta, played by Sriti, and Virat, brought to life by Arjit.

The show centres on what happens when a bright-eyed, romantic Marathi mulgi crosses paths with a dashing Punjabi munda who doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage because he thinks all women are gold-diggers.

Talking about the same, Arjit said: “I am very excited to commence this journey, working and reuniting with Sriti after almost seven years for a fiction show feels amazing.”

“We became great friends after working together in ‘Kumkum Bhagya,’ and now, we’re back with ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, this time paired opposite each other. I am very sure the audience will enjoy watching the fun banter, as well as the chemistry between Amruta and Virat,” he shared.

Arjit added: “While she’s an optimistic girl who believes in love, he’s wary of marriage. Moreover, a lot of drama is set to ensue as their families will be at loggerheads. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions.”

Sriti said: “It truly feels like a homecoming. It’s a beautiful story that explores the complexities of love, and being paired opposite Arjit is definitely going to be a delightful experience as we are very close friends.”

“He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time working with each other, as he is my critic, as well as my confidant. We hope this show will touch their hearts in a unique way,” she added.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, it will premiere soon on Zee TV.