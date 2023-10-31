Arjun Bijlani looks forward to make ‘Karva Chauth’ special for his wife: ‘She is my stabilising force’

Actor Arjun Bijlani shared how as a husband he participates in the meaningful tradition of ‘Karva Chauth’, and called her wife a stabilising force in his life.

The country will be observing ‘Karva Chauth’ on Wednesday, and the festival is a testament to the enduring bonds of love and commitment between a married couple.

Talking about the same, Arjun said: “It’s been several years since I got married, and every year, my wife observes Karva Chauth fast for my long and healthy life.”

Arjun shared that he makes sure to come home on time and spend time with his wife.

“Karva Chauth is not just a festival for women, it’s a beautiful expression of love and devotion between partners. In today’s world, love knows no gender boundaries, and I firmly believe that as a husband, I should also participate in this meaningful tradition as much as possible,” he said.

Arjun added: “She observes fast because it’s not just about praying for my well-being, but for the strength and togetherness of our relationship. She is a stabilising force in my life. It’s an opportunity to cherish our bond, and I’m looking forward to making this day special for her.”

The actor is currently seen in the role of Shiv in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’.

The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.

The show has recently completed 100 episodes, and it airs on Zee TV.