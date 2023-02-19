scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

'Meet' actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, who are seen playing the lead roles, are on cloud nine as their show completes 500 episodes.

By News Bureau

‘Meet’ actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, who are seen playing the lead roles, are on cloud nine as their show completes 500 episodes. Both actors are satisfied with the response the audience is giving to the story post the one-year leap.

Ashi’s character Meet Hooda has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the show. In terms of looks too, it has changed a lot. From playing a Haryanvi girl in the show, she is now seen as a Gujarati.

Talking about her journey in the show, Ashi said: “We’ve got overwhelming appreciation from the audience for our show. This milestone would not have been possible without their love and support. In fact, it seems like it was just yesterday when we started shooting for the show. I can’t believe we have completed 500 episodes already. Our viewers have shown us, incredible love, especially towards our characters, and I hope that they will continue to shower us with love for a long time.”

On the other hand, Shagun’s on-screen personality has also changed over time. He is enjoying playing Manmeet who is altogether different from the previous character of Meet Ahlawat.

As the actor said: “My new character Manmeet is very different from Meet Ahalawat, and even after the leap, fans have been sending in their love and support despite the character displaying shades of grey at the moment. I would like to express my gratitude to the makers of the show for giving me the privilege of working with such a talented team and I must add, this journey has been nothing short of incredible.”

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad
Next article
Parking challan for ‘Shehzada’ Kartik: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him
This May Also Interest You
News

Pranali unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in 'YRKKH'

Sports

AIFF chief meets Indian team, reveals broader vision for women football

Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for ‘Shehzada’ Kartik: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US