scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Asim Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise says he came in his dreams

Asim Riaz broke the internet with his explosive interview where he made a huge cry about Bigg Boss 13 being biased

By Shweta Ghadashi
Asim Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise says he came in his dreams pic courtesy twitter
Asim Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise says he came in his dreams pic courtesy twitter

Asim Riaz broke the internet with his explosive interview where he made a huge cry about Bigg Boss 13 being biased and alleged that late actor Sidharth Shukla was a rigged winner as the makers of the show decided to do live to vote before they announce the winner.

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise on September 2, 2021, came a shocker to all. Often regarded as one of the most popular faces in the world of television and the fittest too, the news of Sidharth’s heart attack came as a huge blow.

Asim, in an interview, said that he already knew about Sidharth’s demise since he came in his dreams.

He said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna, he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

Asim Riaz
Asim riaz talks about sidharth shukla's sudden demise says he came in his dreams
Previous article
Arijit Singh's 'Tera Hua' from 'Bad Boy' exudes a mushy feel
Next article
Gul Khan spills the beans on Zayn's new look in 'Aashiqana 3'
This May Also Interest You
News

Gul Khan spills the beans on Zayn's new look in 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Arijit Singh's 'Tera Hua' from 'Bad Boy' exudes a mushy feel

Sports

'Mum felt very touched': Cummins responds to Barmy Army's tribute to his ill mother

Technology

Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform

Technology

Samsung to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023

Technology

Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid tech layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu risk to humans in Cambodia remains low: WHO

News

'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

Sports

La Liga: Barca waste chance to move 10 clear as none of top four win in Spain

Sports

Qualifiers go first as WTT Star Contender Goa gets all set to start

Technology

Twitter lays off its product manager Esther Crawford

Sports

Maignan, Ibra return, Milan conquer Atalanta in Serie A

Sports

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern recapture top spot with win over Union

Sports

Norrie beats Alcaraz to clinch Rio Open title

News

Mollywood bids adieu as director Joseph Manu James' last rites performed

News

Anne-Marie debuts in India, says 'shukriya' at Vh1 Supersonic

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US