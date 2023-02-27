Asim riaz talks about sidharth shukla's sudden demise says he came in his dreams

Asim Riaz broke the internet with his explosive interview where he made a huge cry about Bigg Boss 13 being biased and alleged that late actor Sidharth Shukla was a rigged winner as the makers of the show decided to do live to vote before they announce the winner.

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise on September 2, 2021, came a shocker to all. Often regarded as one of the most popular faces in the world of television and the fittest too, the news of Sidharth’s heart attack came as a huge blow.

Asim, in an interview, said that he already knew about Sidharth’s demise since he came in his dreams.

He said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna, he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”