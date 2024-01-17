'Atal' to showcase special 'Ram Katha' narrative

The upcoming sequence of the show ‘Atal’ is all set to take the audience back to the era of Ramayan with its compelling storyline of Ram Katha. The show revolves around the childhood story of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In this captivating Ram Katha narrative, Atal, belonging to the Pandit family, accompanies his Dadaji to recite the Ram Katha in a nearby village.

Dadaji, Shyam Lal Vajpayee (Milind Dastane), falls ill during the event, disrupting the recital. Without hesitation, young Atal (Vyom Thakkar) takes the stage, infusing Ram Katha with his unique style, earning admiration and praise from people.

Elaborating on this special track, actor Milind Dastane, who plays Shyam Lal Vajpayee said: “Atal and his family face adversity after his father Krishna Bihari (Ashutosh Kulkarni) are facing shortage of money and striving to make ends meet. In the meantime, an opportunity for Ram Katha comes as Dadaji, a pandit, is invited to recite the Katha in a nearby village.”

“Atal, accompanying his Dadaji, steps in when Dadaji suddenly falls sick, injecting his unique style into the Ram Katha that wins him admiration. However, a disruption occurs when a British officer and his team interrupt. Atal, known for his commitment to Sanskriti, intervenes and challenges the interruption, sharing the profound teachings of Ramayan with the British officers,” he said.

Milind shared that the narrative takes a transformative turn as the once-resistant officer undergoes a change of heart, moved by the timeless wisdom of Ramayan and bows respectfully, offering admiration and respect towards the Ram Katha.

“Atal’s stand for cultural values becomes a catalyst for bridging understanding between cultures, presenting the universal impact of the epic tale,” he added.

Singers Senjuti Das and Nishant Pandey, composer Nishant Raja and lyricist Amit Sharma collaborated to craft a special song depicting the poignant moment when Lord Rama embarked on his journey to the vanvas (forest) to heighten the emotional resonance of the sequence.

The special ‘Ram Katha’ episode will air on January 23 and 24 on &TV.