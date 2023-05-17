scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ayub Khan, Vibha Chibber join cast of 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Seasoned actors Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber will be featuring in the upcoming show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan', which showcases the journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

By Agency News Desk
Ayub Khan, Vibha Chibber join cast of 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
Ayub Khan, Vibha Chibber join cast of 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Seasoned actors Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber will be featuring in the upcoming show ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, which showcases the journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

The show also stars Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh in key roles.

Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber will be seen as Bijoy and Shubhra,respectively. Bijoy is Abeer’s (played by Rajveer Singh) father while Shubhra is his sister who is the head of the Bagchi family. It will be interesting to watch what twists Bijoy and Shubhra bring to the narrative.

Ayub said: “I am thrilled to be playing Bijoy, who is a devoted father and an embodiment of traditional values. It’s a pleasure to work with such talented actors like Sneha Wagh, Vibha Chibber and Kamya Panjabi, and I hope that our collective efforts will be appreciated by the audience.”

Vibha added: “It’s always exciting to be part of a show that tells differentiated stories. Shubhra is a strong, powerful, and opinionated woman, who knows what she wants and is not afraid to voice her opinions. I hope the audience enjoys watching my character and the twists and turns that she brings to the show.”

‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ is coming soon on Colors.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Padma Bhushan, please', says Gulshan Devaiah after 'Dahaad' success
Next article
Kailash Kher, Javed Ali lend voice to 'Mere Maula' for 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Blue light from smart screens may be harming your skin health: Experts

Technology

Digital solutions company STL logs Rs 6,925 cr in revenue, 51% PAT growth

News

Chiwetel Ejiofor signed for 'Venom 3'

Sports

Credit to Xavi, Alemany for building Barca's title-winning squad

Sports

Rostyn Griffiths signs one year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

News

Kailash Kher, Javed Ali lend voice to 'Mere Maula' for 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

News

'Padma Bhushan, please', says Gulshan Devaiah after 'Dahaad' success

Technology

Meta India's Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra moves on

Technology

India's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' due of climate change: Scientists

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India drawn against Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan in Group A

Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Phir Aur Kya Chahiye Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Health & Lifestyle

US pharmacy giant discloses data breach affecting 6 mn patients

Health & Lifestyle

Clapping to nurses' dance puts CMO in UP's Manipuri into trouble

Health & Lifestyle

Google Cloud's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine

News

Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

Health & Lifestyle

Is hypertension different in women than men?

Health & Lifestyle

Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards

News

Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US