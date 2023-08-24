scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform with Nagaland’s Mahila Band on ‘Pani Da Rang’, ‘Saadi Galli’

Ayushmann Khurrana joining the Nagaland's 'Mahila Band' on the stage, and will perform with them on his hit tracks 'Pani Da Rang,' 'Saadi Galli Aaja,' and 'Mitti Di Khushboo'. 

By Agency News Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana to perform with Nagaland's Mahila Band on 'Pani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli'
Ayushmann Khurrana to perform with Nagaland's Mahila Band on 'Pani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli' pic courtesy news agency

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will appear in the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, will be seen joining the Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’ on the stage, and will perform with them on his hit tracks ‘Pani Da Rang,’ ‘Saadi Galli Aaja,’ and ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’. 

Not only this, Ayushmann will also impress one and all by speaking Nagamese.

The Nagaland’s Mahila Band of 15th NAP (IR) is all set to perform a beautiful rendition of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and ‘Hum Dum Soniyo’ in their unique style, leaving everyone in awe of their talent in the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent 10’.

This weekend, the Top 14 contestants of the talent reality show will showcase some extraordinary performances that will not only impress the judges – Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, and Kirron Kher, but also the special guests- Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Highly impressed with the passion of ‘Mahila Band’, guests Ayushmann and Ananya will give them a huge round of applause, while also showering them with praise.

Commenting on their performance, Ayushmann said: “You’ve truly created the atmosphere of a concert. The amazing thing is that you guys are an all-women band, it’s phenomenal. Naari Shakti, Zindabad! It’s wonderful that you are representing the North-East and womanhood so extraordinarily. It’s our honour to have heard you live.”

Ananya shared: “I am proud to be a woman. I got so emotional watching them perform. You are the pride of our country and the strength of our nation. You were fantastic.”

India’s Got Talent 10 airs on Sony.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Raghav Juyal to star in Guneet Monga's action-packed thriller 'Kill'
Next article
Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Glam characters take as much work as something realistic' 
This May Also Interest You
News

Kartik Aaryan 'enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Technology

Meta Horizon Worlds' new update lets users easily block, report others while in Pause

Sports

Coimbatore police to open adventure club for adventure sport and gaming

News

Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Glam characters take as much work as something realistic' 

News

Raghav Juyal to star in Guneet Monga's action-packed thriller 'Kill'

News

Kareena Kapoor debuts again!

News

National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in final race

News

Rapper Blueface brutally stabbed inside boxing gym after heated argument

News

'Dhruv Tara': Dhruv will take a stand for what he believes in

News

Imran Khan shares BTS pictures from the sets of Break Ke Baad with Deepika Padukone; Her reaction is priceless

News

Prabhas’ Adipurush gets brutally trolled for a higher budget than Chandrayaan 3; Netizens say 600crs scientist ko dena chahiye tha

Technology

Astronauts Rakesh Sharma, Sunita Williams laud Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO

News

Heidi Klum slams reports claiming her extreme diet, says 'there's no real journalism anymore'

Sports

IBSA World Games: Indian men's blind cricket team defeat Bangladesh; women's team beat Australia by 163 runs

News

'KBC 15': Amitabh Bachchan lauds 'marvellous' Indian soldiers at Siachen

News

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana finally breaks silence on Ananya Panday replacing Nushratt Bharuccha

Sports

Rashid Khan cooled his stance on BBL boycott threat, nominates for draft: Reports

Technology

Brain implant, AI offers hope to paralysed patients to speak via computer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US