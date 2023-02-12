scorecardresearch
'BB16': Abdu to channel his 'inner' Tara from 'Gadar' as sequel's trailer to launch on finale

Abdu Rozik will be seen all dressed up as Sunny Deol's character Tara from 'Gadar' as the trailer for its sequel will be launched in the grand finale of the reality show.

By News Bureau

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Abdu Rozik will be seen all dressed up as Sunny Deol’s character Tara from ‘Gadar’ as the trailer for its sequel will be launched in the grand finale of the reality show.

The trailer launch will be graced by ‘Gadar’ actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny, who would be seen making Abdu say some iconic dialogues from the 2001 film.

On the stage alongside Salman Khan, Ameesha will be seen talking about she was with the ‘Dabangg’ star when the first trailer of ‘Gadar’ was launched in 2001.

She said that he was shooting for something in Edinburgh, Scotland with Salman Khan back then and at that time ‘Gadar 1’ trailer was launched and she got amazing reviews from everyone.

She added that she is happy that ‘Gadar 2’ is also launched on the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ stage with Salman.

Abdu will be seen making his way on the stage dressed as Sunny Deol from ‘Gadar 1’ and dancing on ‘Ghar aaja pardesi’.

Abdu said, “main chota Tara Sakina ke liye kuch leke aaya hu.”

The gift is Taj Mahal showpiece, Sunny’s character had given to Ameesha’s character — Sakina in the 2001 film.

Sunny then makes Abdu say the famous dialogue ‘Hindustan zindabaad tha, zindabaad hai, zindabaad rahega’.

Moments later, Abdu, Sunny, Ameesha and Salman dance on the number ‘Yaara O Yaara’ from the 1996 film ‘Jeet’.

