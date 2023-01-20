scorecardresearch
‘Big Boss 16’: Can an astrologer predict future of housemates?

By News Bureau

In the upcoming episode of the ‘Big Boss 16’ that will be aired tonight, astrologer Saurish Sharma will be seen entering the house and making some interesting revelations about the housemates.

In the latest promo, he will be seen saying that predictions will be on the basis of face reading and aura scanning.

Later, one by one, he predicted the future of each of the contestants.

He told Archana Gautam: “Aapka har 4th year acha hota hai aapke liye. 2026 tak sab set hoga” (Your fourth year is always better. Everything will be set by 2026)

He also added that Archana has two powerful weapons: her intuition and loud mouth.

Pointing towards Shalin Bhanot, he shared that Venus is prominent and he failed because of the girls in his life. It seems he also hinted towards his relationship with Tina Datta.

Moreover, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan will be joining the host Salman Khan for weekend ka vaar episode.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

