Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

TV actor Shalin Bhanot was the first contestant from the final five contestants to be shown the exit door during the grand finale.

By News Bureau

He made it to the Top 5, but did not win, and TV actor Shalin Bhanot was the first contestant from the final five contestants to be shown the exit door during the grand finale. Shalin was competing against Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary and MC Stan for the winner’s trophy of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 16”, which began in October.

The voice of “Bigg Boss” had asked the Top 5 to choose one name amongst them who does not deserve to be in the final four and if the names chosen by the housemates matches with the audience’s votes, Rs 10 lakh will be added to the prize money. Archana, Priyanka, Stan and Shiv took Shalin’s name while he said it was Archana.

Audience’s votes and housemates’ opinions matched and Shalin was shown the exit door on the ultimate day.

During his 130 days stay, Shalin made headlines for several reasons. He was seen romancing co-contestant Tina Datta, having a close friendship with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, fighting with MC Stan and Archana and for his weekly arguments with host Salman Khan.A

In his stint, Shalin was often called fake and was even judged over his on and off relationship with Tina. He made it to the Top 5 and has also been offered a show by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor titled “Beqaboo”, where he will be seen playing the male lead.

He was even offered the stun-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” by Rohit Shetty, however he declined the offer.

The 40-year-old actor, who stole the hearts of many with his finale performance on the song “Bjili” from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Govinda Naam Mera”, started his career as a contestant in “MTV Roadies” and has since acted in various dramas and web shows. In 2008, he participated in dance-based reality show “Nach Baliye 4” and emerged as the winner.

Courtesy his lperformance in the show, he currently enjoys a fan following of 1.5 million on Instagram.

