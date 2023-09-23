'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' actress Urmila Sharma makes debut in horror genre

‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ actress Urmila Sharma is excited to make her debut in the horror genre with the upcoming movie ‘Love & Ghost’, starring South actress Madhulagna Das and Ajit Pandit. She said: “Coming from Rajasthan, I was mostly cast for shows with a Rajasthani background. I did many shows like ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Balika Vadhu’ among others. But with time, I made myself fit in every role and thereafter I enjoyed featuring in shows based on completely opposite backgrounds like Ishq Subhan Allah in which I played a Muslim.

Urmila added: “I also did many popular sitcoms like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, FIR, May I Come In Madam? and others. I also worked in many historical and mythological shows. But now I wanted to try something different and when I was approached for experiencing a horror genre in no time I accepted the offer.”

“My last show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ was not horror at all rather a sitcom but with this movie I’m making my debut in the horror genre in a real sense. Audiences interested in watching horror will feel scared, and experience goosebumps from time to time,” she concluded.

On the professional front, Urmila has acted in movies alongside Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and previously she also featured in ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Life in a Metro’ among other films. She is currently shooting for the film in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

She said, “I’m enjoying shooting in such a beautiful location of Dehradun. It’s one of my favourite places for vaccination. Visiting the place for the shoots is another treat for me. The team is very nice and professional.”

“I’m playing the role of Madhulagna’s mother in the movie. The story revolves around how a mother helps her daughter to escape from the spirit of the ghost who traps her.”

Urmila was previously part of Kumkum Bhaygya, Kismat Ki Lakiro Se among others.