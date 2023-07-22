scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary gifts parents their dream home

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Akash Choudhary has left his parents in awe with an extraordinary gesture of love and gratitude, by gifting them their dream home.

Akash fulfilled a long-awaited dream of his parents- he gifted them a beautiful 2BHK apartment in the heart of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

The spacious 1375 square feet apartment, located just two minutes away from the bustling Delhi-Meerut Expressway, is a perfect abode that embodies love, comfort, and togetherness. Valued at around Rs 1.80 crore, this house is not just a property; it’s a reflection of the unbreakable bond that Akash shares with his parents.

Growing up in a modest home, Akash’s parents worked tirelessly to provide him with the best opportunities in life. Filled with immense gratitude and admiration for their sacrifices, Akash made it his mission to repay them in the most meaningful way possible.

When asked about his heartfelt gift, Akash said: “My parents have always been my guiding light, my pillars of strength. This house is a small token of my love and appreciation for everything they’ve done for me. Seeing the joy on their faces makes every effort worthwhile.”

With tears of joy and pride, Akash’s parents were overwhelmed by this thoughtful gesture. “We never imagined such a precious gift from our son,” said Akash’s mother, her voice trembling with emotion.

“This house is not just bricks and mortar; it symbolises the love, dedication, and hard work Akash has put into making our lives better,” she added.

Akash is an actor, model, and fashion influencer, known for his appearances on ‘Splitsvilla 10’.

Recently, Choudhary was on his way to Lonavala with his pet dog when his car got hit by a truck, but fortunately, he escaped unharmed.

He currently plays the role of Viraj Singhania, Malishka’s former best friend and ex-fiance in Zee TV’s ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

The show revolves around Lakshmi, a kind-hearted naive girl from a village who gets married to a businessman named Rishi Oberoi. However, things take a turn when Lakshmi learns the truth of her marriage. The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead.

–IANS

sp/aa/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BAN v IND: ODI series decider in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1
Next article
Kingsley Ben-Adir says his ‘Secret Invasion’ has had too much of empty promises
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider ends in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian diaspora's success story has changed how US views India

Technology

Novel robot medic to save lives in humanitarian disasters developed

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to go ablaze as eliminations begin in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match' trailer is filled with guts, gore, epic martial arts

News

Ariana Grande's romance with Ethan Slater turns his wife into 'wreck'

News

‘Invincible 2’ teaser trailer shows aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with Omni-Man

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi seek blessings at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir

Sports

Motor racing: 21 teams in fray in 9th Rainforest Challenge India in Goa

News

KJo's brief to Pritam for 'Rocky Aur Rani…': Music from LP era, '90s romance

Sports

East Asia-Pacific T20 WC Qualifier: PNG, Japan register victories on Day 1

News

Matt Damon says his friendship with Ben Affleck became closer after his father died

News

Sheebha Chaddha reveals she is fond of Jazz, Indian classical music

News

Kingsley Ben-Adir says his ‘Secret Invasion’ has had too much of empty promises

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1

Technology

How good sleep habit can boost brain health, ward off Alzheimer's risk 

Sports

India ‘A’ to meet Pakistan ‘A’ in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

News

Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US