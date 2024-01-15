Bhakti Rathod opens up on her ‘multi-dimensional’ character in ‘Aankh Micholi’

Actress Bhakti Rathod, who essays Kesar Baa in the upcoming show ‘Aankh Micholi’ spoke about her role and called it a “multi-dimensional and complex character.” The undercover cop saga ‘Aankh Micholi’ stars Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik in the lead.

Talking about her role, Bhakti, who is known for her role in ‘Pushpa Impossible’, said: “In the show Aankh Micholi, I essay the character of Kesar Baa; she is the multi-dimensional and complex character of the story we are telling here. She is a catalyst that brings out the various reactions of various characters around her.”

“For me personally, she is a complete woman. The creative head Shweta, the director Rohit Fulari, and the writer Rahul Patel have poured the character into my veins so smoothly with their briefs, narrations, and discussions that Kesar Baa runs in my blood now,” she shared.

The ‘Bhakharwadi’ fame added: “Not just that, but all the departments, from the look designer Reena to our DOP Sada sir, have left no stone unturned to bring her correctly on the screen. It came and fell surprisingly in my lap out of thin air.”

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will air on Star Plus from January 22.