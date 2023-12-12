Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Did you know ‘Yahoo’ in song ‘Chahe Koi Mujhe’ was not recorded by Rafi

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that how the word ‘Yahoo’ in the iconic track ‘Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe’ was not sung by Mohammed Rafi but was recorded by writer Prayag Raj.

The megastar is currently hosting the gameplay ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’.

Big B welcomed Dilip Mohan Shimpi from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar to the hot seat.

For Rs 10,000, the contestant was asked an audio question: “What is the first word of this song by Mohammed Rafi?”

The song played was “Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe”.

The options given were: Hurray, Yahoo, Shaava, and Chak de. The correct answer was ‘Yahoo’.

The ‘Sarkar’ actor shared: “This song is from the film ‘Junglee’. The film stars Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu in lead roles. The music composers were Shankar-Jaikishan and Shailendra was the lyricist.”

The actor then revealed: “The ‘yahoo’ you hear in the song was not sung by Rafi. I mean, the song was sung by him, but when the song was recorded, ‘yahoo’ was sung by Prayag Raj. Prayag Raj is a writer. He has written for many of my films and he performed many vocalisations too.”

“Even in the film ‘Coolie’, the man shouting ‘Allah Rakha’ the name of my pet eagle, was by Prayag Raj,” concluded Amitabh.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

