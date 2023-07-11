scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)

Rohan and Vinayak have breathed new life into the iconic theme tune of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' (KBC 15), by adding megastar Amitabh Bachchan's lyrical narration.

By Agency News Desk
Musician duo Rohan and Vinayak have breathed new life into the iconic theme tune of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ (KBC 15), by adding megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s lyrical narration.

Big B’s deep baritone complements his musical delivery through the promo, in which the expression “naye armaan, nayi muskaan, naye aasmaan liye” sets the stage for the new season of KBC.

His poetic rendition of the promo dialogues was set to the upbeat music composed by Rohan and Vinayak, which culminated in Bachchan humming the iconic tune of the reality quiz show. It also sets the tone for a fresh avatar of the show.

Rohan and Vinayak, who have previously given music to films such as ‘Pink’, ‘Sarkar 3’ and ‘102 Not Out’ (incidentally, all Amitabh Bachchan-starrers), opened up on the ideation and execution of the tune.

“The tune of KBC 15 is registered in our hearts and minds and is unique to the show. Our first thought, behind making Mr Bachchan hum the theme tune, was that both the host and tune are the identity of the show and therefore, it only seemed right for us to bring them both together to invite the viewers to a new season,” Rohan said.

Vinayak added: “We have been fans of the legend since we were kids and having worked with him before, we know that his voice has that power and that allure which brings this country together. Thus, Rohan and I brainstormed, and we struck this chord. To have the face of the show, also be the voice of this video.”

‘KBC 15’ will soon air on Sony TV.

