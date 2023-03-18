scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Dalljiet Kaur has tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel in a traditional marriage ceremony.

By News Bureau

Former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Dalljiet Kaur has tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel in a traditional marriage ceremony. Both the couple looked stunning together in their white-coloured traditional attires.

Dalljiet posted a series of pictures from the mandap with the caption: “Mr and Mrs Patel.”

After her post, many of her industry friends and fans congratulated the newly-wed couple.

One social media user commented: “God bless you and your family… Love.”

Another said: “Best wishes of happiness..Greetings from France.”

The ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ actress has also shared her picture in bridal look with the caption: “And a new chapter begins.”

She has also posted pictures of haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies.

Sharing a picture of her in light green dress with her friends and family members from her mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Dalljiet wrote: “My heart is full today. With so much love and happiness. Sangeet and mehendi done right.”

Her friends Sunaya Fouzdar, Karishma Tanna, Ridhi Dogra, Aabhas Mehta, Sanaya Irani, Pranita Pandit, Barun Sobti, and others attended the wedding.

Dalljiet met Nikhil in Dubai and as per media reports, they connected because of their children.

She has a son with her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot and Nikhil has two daughters.

On the work front, Dalljiet was seen in a number of TV shows such as ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon’, ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’, among others.

Entertainment Today

