Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and MC Stan reveal Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s game plan

'Bigg Boss 16' housemates MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare can be seen criticising Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

By Shweta Ghadashi
‘Bigg Boss 16’ housemates MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare can be seen criticising Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and shared with Bigg Boss as to what they all think about her game plan.

Bigg Boss also asks MC Stan and Shiv on who is the happiest with the exit of Sajid Khan and they say Shalin and Priyanka.

Shiv Thakare labelled her ‘zero.’ MC Stan said that her nature cannot be changed because she is too stubborn.

Later, they both talk about Priyanka and Shiv says: “She considers herself to be the winner and feels that she only will get the trophy. She can’t change and after the exit of Ankit, she is unable to grab the eyeballs and the way she used to fight, even that is not there. She has turned into a big zero”.

Entertainment Today

