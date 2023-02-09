scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary watches her journey video; BB praises her

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary watching her journey video. The television actress dressed in a black saree stands on a podium to watch her journey.

By News Bureau
In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the top 5 contestants will be seen going down memory lane from their first day of the show to now.

A promo showed Priyanka Choudhary watching her journey video. The television actress dressed in a black saree stands on a podium to watch her journey. Her fans who stood under the stairs cheered for her and the actress thanked them for their love and support.

The voice of Bigg Boss too praised Priyanka and said: “You walked inside the house with your friend but still most of the time you were alone in the house. You need a lot of courage, clarity of thought and strength to speak your mind in front of everyone.”

“Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aap ki awaaz gharwalon ko pasand ho na ho, lekin dilon tak zaroor pahuch chuki hai, jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jaayega aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi.”

Hearing this, Priyanka gets overwhelmed and thanked everyone.

