scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman to launch 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on finale

Salman Khan is set to launch 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' song from his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 16'

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to launch ‘Naiyo Lagda Dil’ song from his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on Sunday night. Salman said, “The first song ‘Naiyo lagda dil’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will be launched on COLORS’ Bigg Boss 16.”

On the grand finale, former contestants especially all the girls including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagpri, and many others would hit the dance floor with the new song with Salman.

The curtains are all set to come down for ‘Bigg Boss 16’ with Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam competing for the winner’s title.

Previous article
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin roped in for Ekta Kapoor's show 'Beqaboo'
Next article
Ailing Oommen Chandy flown to Bengaluru
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US