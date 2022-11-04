scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s romantic dance

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's romance has been brewing day after day in the house.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s romance has been brewing day after day in the house.

Lovebirds in the house show doing a romantic dance and has created a lot of excitement among the fans.

Shalin and Tina’s romance in the house is gaining a lot of love in the house while the viewers are not very happy and calling it pure fake love story. Shalin and Tina have emerged as the strongest players in the house and they very well know how to stay in the game.

Be it fake or real but the love story has managed them to keep in the news and that is what Bigg Boss is all about.

Check out the video below:

