'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot gets emotional watching his journey in show

'Bigg Boss 16', contestants will be made to relive their experience in the show once again when they would be shown their four-month journey in the upcoming episode.

By News Bureau

With just four days left for the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, contestants will be made to relive their experience in the show once again when they would be shown their four-month journey in the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode, the Top 5 contestants Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam will be treated with a throwback video of their journey. The contestants will be greeted by their fans at the activity area.

A promo shows Shalin is seen being welcomed with loud cheers and whistles from the audience at the activity area. He stands on a stage and his journey video starts playing in the area.

While watching his journey, Shalin gets emotional and his eyes tear up. The video ends with Shalin bowing down before the audience.

Shalin finds it surreal and says: “Sir main yaha poch gaya?.”

To which, the voice of Bigg Boss replies: “You were never off the grid, Shalin.”

