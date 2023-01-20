scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta reveals that Shalin Bhanot asked ‘something very cheap’ from her

Once friends or lovers, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are always making headlines for locking horns in Bigg Boss 16

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tina Datta makes some shocking revelations from the outside world to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The duo, who has not been on talking terms with Shalin Bhanot, shared a serious secret about him, which happened to be from the time, he got to know about Tina competing for BB16. 

Tina tells Priyanka, “Do you know the funny part, why he (Shalin) tries to silence me? When he got to know that I am a part of the show and got to know we have a common friends. Shalin called one of my mutual friends before coming here and asked him to set a meeting with me. Shalin said he wants to be a team. He can never back out, there are proofs. He also met Gautam outside. How do you think they became so thick and were calling each other brothers from day 1.”

Tina also shared that Shalin has asked ‘something very cheap’ from her. “Priyanka you will be disgusted to know. He asked for something very cheap. It is materialistic but I can only say it outside. I didn’t want to highlight it and told him that I don’t appreciate such talks.”

Entertainment Today

