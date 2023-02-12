scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Tina Datta skips going in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ ‘house’

Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Tina Datta was nowhere to be seen when other former contestants visited the 'house' one final time on Sunday.

By News Bureau

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Tina Datta was nowhere to be seen when other former contestants visited the ‘house’ one final time on Sunday. Former housemates such as Gori Nagori, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Manya Singh, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Toqeer, Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta were seen visiting the house on the grand finale day.

They were seen enjoying a segment by stand up stars Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek, while Tina was nowhere to be seen.

However, she might join later as she posted a picture on Instagram, looking glamorous in a black dress.

She captioned it: “Finale”.

It’s not clear as to why Tina missed the first half of the finale. Tina made headlines in the show courtesy her “on and off” relationship with finalist Shalin Bhanot in the show. However, things went south for both after the New Year’s episode, where housemates and many others called their relationship “fake” and “for the cameras”.

Previous article
First ‘Bigg Boss’ elimination announcement; Bhai says ‘you’ll be shocked’
Next article
Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

Pune rapper MC Stan takes home ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

Priyanka out; ‘mandali’ members Shiv, Stan make it to ‘Bigg Boss’ Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!

News

MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy lekar hi aana’

News

Salman Khan dances with ‘Ishq Main Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh

News

Rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to “Bigg Boss 16” Top 3

News

Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

News

After Shalin, ‘kitchen queen’ Archana Gautam out from winner’s race

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’ finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give ‘aashirvaad’

News

Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

Abdu Rozik says he is going to ‘Big Brother’

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

First ‘Bigg Boss’ elimination announcement; Bhai says ‘you’ll be shocked’

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US