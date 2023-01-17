scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta walks out after Shalin Bhanot says he is no more interested in them

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot discuss their relationship. During the discussion, Shalin said that they don't have a future together.

By News Bureau

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot discuss their relationship. During the discussion, Shalin said that they don’t have a future together. Shalin, Tina and Priyanka are seen sitting in the garden area where Shalin asserts that he is not interested to talk about his relationship with Tina and she replies that no need to threaten her with his words.

Shalin says: “There is no confusion that we don’t have a future. Me and Tina, what we were earlier, nothing like that between us now.” To this, both Tina and Priyanka agree.

Tina gets upset and replies to him, saying: “Don’t give me threats. Shalin, it is very difficult to talk to you. You can go and say whatever you want to say about me. On-camera or off-camera whatever you are saying in front of me and threatening me with your words, just go and share with everyone. I am giving you a free hand.”

Tina Datta then walks out of the conversation. When Shalin asks why, Tina replied: “I am not interested in getting in this conversation any more.”

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

