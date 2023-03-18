scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan's gig at Indore stopped over his songs

'Bigg Boss 16' winner and rapper MC Stan's performance in Indore was stopped amid protests over his songs by the members of a political group.

By News Bureau

‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner and rapper MC Stan’s performance in Indore was stopped amid protests over his songs by the members of a political group. The incident took place on Friday night at Indore.

The performance was a part of the rapper’s MC Stan Basti Ka Hasti India tour, where he will be performing across 10 cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where some men with orange scarves over their neck took to the stage and said they will not let the rapper pollute the minds of listeners with his songs ‘filled with abuse’. Slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ could be heard in the background.

They even asked about the hotel, the rapper was staying in and told the concert-goers to come to the hotel if they wanted to see the rapper getting beaten with shoes and also said they would break the set up.

According to media reports, Stan’s next performance will be in Nagpur on Saturday. Some reports suggested cancellation of his show in Nagpur following the incident in Indore.

After Nagpur, Stan will be performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi.

Previous article
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future
Next article
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry
This May Also Interest You
News

All 30K PVR INOX employees to wear uniforms made with recycled PET bottles

News

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

News

Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Sports

Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format

Technology

Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report

News

From 'Alif Laila' to 'Baalveer 3', industry has changed a lot: Shweta Rastogi

News

Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Preeti records sensational win against Perijoc; Nitu, Manju also prevail (Ld)

News

India's first crossover hero who showed his calibre both at home and abroad

Technology

5 mn food deliveries daily in Mumbai, yet riders struggle to survive

Technology

Why AI fails to reproduce human vision

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea's new Covid-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic likely to settle as seasonal flu this year: WHO

News

Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol

Sports

IPL 2023: My cricketing journey has been between two Mahendra Singhs, Jadeja reveals his interesting chat with Dhoni

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US