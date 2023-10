Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar is ready to get married to Isha Malviya says, “Main uske saath shaadi karne ke liye ready hoon”

Bigg Boss 17 has returned to our TV screens with Salman Khan resuming his role as the host. The season has garnered attention due to its diverse lineup of contestants, which includes the intriguing ex-couple, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.

Abhishek opened up about his feelings for Isha. He broke down discussing his breakup with Isha and also made a surprising revelation, expressing his desire to marry her.

Abhishek became emotional while discussing his feelings for Isha during a conversation with Munawar Faruqui. He shared saying, “Abhi meri situation yeh hai ki main usse ignore kar raha hoon..kahi naa kahi baatein karke ladkiyon se baatein karke. Main usko dekh leta hoon naa meri body shiver karti hain…Hum alag kyun ho gaye main izhaar kare jaa raha hoon ki muje toh bahut pasand hain …tu mere saath shaadi karle tu apne 10saal le career bana ..Main usse shaad karne ke liye bhi ready hoon muje woh itni jyada pasand hain”

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were rumoured to be dating during their stint in Udaariyaan. While Abhishek claimed to be in a relationship, Isha always maintained her stance that they were ‘close friends’.