‘Bigg Boss 17’: Aishwarya Sharma says ‘chal chal’ to Ankita Lokhande, latter says ‘bhav bhi nahi deti main tujhe’

By Agency News Desk
Catfights are at its peak in the 17th edition of ‘Bigg Boss 17’. In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt will once again be seen engaging in a war of words.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows the two ladies of the “Dil” house getting into the ugly spat once again after the nomination task episode.

The clip begins with Aishwarya pointing a finger at Ankita and saying: “Last time I am saying you”.

Ankita replied with a “Shut up”, to which Aishwarya responded with the same.

Ankita is then heard saying that this is your class and tags Aishwarya a “psycho”.

Neil interferes to cool down his wife, but Aishwarya doesn’t listen and she replies: “Bas. Tu paagal.”

Vicky too asks Ankita to calm down. He says: “Bas ho gaya na. Shaant ho jaao na.”

Aishwarya then says “chal chal” to Ankita, who in return replies: “This is you. You are mad. G***i. Bhaav bhi nahi deti main tujhe.”

Aishwarya later is seen telling Neil: “You cannot stop me.”

Agency News Desk
