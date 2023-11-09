Bigg boss 17: ankita lokhande calls aishwarya sharma 'psycho'; fan says, 'aishwarya is a disaster a horror actually'

Bigg Boss 17, is getting exciting with each new episode. On Day 24, the episode began with a unique task, with which the BB housemates were given a chance to win ration for the house. The task began with a faceoff between Dil and Dum Makaan contestants, which took an ugly turn.

Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma locked horns over kitchen duties, following which Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain too joined the argument. The verbal spat became so intense that Aishwarya’s husband, Neil Bhatt, also got involved in the argument.

Ankita gets angry after Aishwarya taunts Abhishek by saying that he is in the BB House because of his bootlicking attitude. Ankita even tells Aishwarya to not use such words. Amid all this tension, nobody was ready to stop and Ankita calls Aishwarya a ‘psycho’. In reply, Aishwarya says ”Bas. Tu paagal.”

One user tweeted thanking Ankit Lokhande saying, ‘ This tweet is to thank #AnkitaLokhande for conveying our message to #AishwaryaSharma that she actually has no class n she needs treatment for behaving like a psycho She is a disaster a horror actually AnkitaLokhande BIGGBOSS17’