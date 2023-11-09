scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Aishwarya Sharma ‘psycho’; Fan says, ‘Aishwarya is a disaster a horror actually’

Ankita Lokhande gets angry after Aishwarya Sharma taunts Abhishek by saying that he is in the BB House because of his bootlicking attitude

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande calls Aishwarya Sharma 'psycho' _pic courtesy jio cinema
Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande calls Aishwarya Sharma 'psycho' _pic courtesy jio cinema

Bigg Boss 17, is getting exciting with each new episode. On Day 24, the episode began with a unique task, with which the BB housemates were given a chance to win ration for the house. The task began with a faceoff between Dil and Dum Makaan contestants, which took an ugly turn.

Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma locked horns over kitchen duties, following which Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain too joined the argument. The verbal spat became so intense that Aishwarya’s husband, Neil Bhatt, also got involved in the argument.

Ankita gets angry after Aishwarya taunts Abhishek by saying that he is in the BB House because of his bootlicking attitude. Ankita even tells Aishwarya to not use such words. Amid all this tension, nobody was ready to stop and Ankita calls Aishwarya a ‘psycho’. In reply, Aishwarya says ”Bas. Tu paagal.”

One user tweeted thanking Ankit Lokhande saying, ‘ This tweet is to thank #AnkitaLokhande for conveying our message to #AishwaryaSharma that she actually has no class n she needs treatment for behaving like a psycho She is a disaster a horror actually AnkitaLokhande BIGGBOSS17’

Ankita Lokhande
Bigg boss 17: ankita lokhande calls aishwarya sharma 'psycho'; fan says, 'aishwarya is a disaster a horror actually'
0
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
'I've always admired your dedication and commitment', Mithali Raj posts heartfelt message on Meg Lanning's retirement
Next article
Zac Efron calls end of SAG-AFTRA strike a welcome news on ‘The Iron Claw’ red carpet
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US