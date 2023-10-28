scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya denies her relationship with her rumored boyfriend Samarth Jurel; Abhishek Kumar cries his heart out

Samarth Jurel, being called the ‘boyfriend’ of contestant Isha Malviya, will be entering the house as the new wildcard contestant

By Pooja Tiwari
Isha Malviya denies her relationship with her rumored boyfriend Samarth Jurel; Abhishek Kumar cries his heart out
pic courtesy instagram

As per the latest promo, Samarth Jurel, being called the ‘boyfriend’ of contestant Isha Malviya, will be entering the house as the new wildcard contestant. The entry of Samarth will surely affect the dynamics between Abhishek Kumar and Isha, thus, fans can clearly expect a high-voltage drama in the upcoming episodes.

According to the promo, announcing Samarth’s entry into the BB House, he is named as Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend, leaving everyone in a state of surprise. Watching him enter, Abhishek was seen breaking down in tears.

Later, Abhishek can be seen crying inconsolably, while Isha, on the other hand, will be denying dating the former.

As the promo plays, while the other contestants try to console Abhishek, another clip from the episode shows Isha confronting Samarth and clearly denying that they are not in a relationship. However, Samarth on the other hand goes on to call her a “liar” and says “Bhagwan aisa dukh kisi ko na dena.”

The clip has gone viral on social media, with fans giving divided reactions to it. While some supported Abhishek. “For the first time genuinely feeling bad for the Abhishek,” a user wrote, while another one wrote, “Bb playing with their emotions for trp, I’m not liking this.”

“Isha denying that Samarth and she are dating is funny,” another one wrote.

5
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Entertainment Today

